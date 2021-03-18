Barbara Jones Morrison, 61, of West End, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A public viewing will be held Saturday, March 20, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Only 15 attendees will be admitted at a time.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m. at West End Community Cemetery.
Masks and social distancing are required at both the funeral home and graveside.
Survivors include children, Tracy Jones (Broderick), Ricky Morrison Jr. (Cindy), Tiauna Morrison (Andre), Makayla Patterson and Tionna Young; sisters, Linda Harrison, Faye Spruill and Eva London (Jerome); godchildren, Zoe Reaves, Josiah McLean and Abriea Williams; brothers, Jason Pearson and Tim Spruill (Cathy); nine grandchildren; and other relatives.
