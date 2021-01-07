Barbara Ann Hunt Willard, 81, of Pinebluff, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Culdee Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Lee Proctor officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. The family will be observing all COVID-19 guidelines and asks that everyone attending do so as well.
Barbara was the daughter of Robert “Bob” and Ethel Hunt, of Pinehurst. She graduated from Pinehurst High School in 1958, and soon after married Bobby Joe Willard, also from Pinehurst. She started her career at United Telephone Company of the Carolinas as the secretary to the president and vice president, and later became the business office supervisor after the merger with Sprint. She retired at the age of 54.
She loved to garden and work in her flowers. She loved to fish, especially at the beach.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Wayne Willard; and her husband, Bobby Joe Willard.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Beard and husband, David; a granddaughter, Devinne Burnette and husband, Wes; a great grandchild, Axel Lee Burnette; a sister, Pat Birge; a brother, Bobby Hunt; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
