Barbara Baldwin Harvin, 81, of Southern Pines, died Sunday, Sept. 20, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A public walk-through viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Attendees must wear a mask.
A private funeral service for family only will be held Friday, Sept. 25, at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
Survivors include children, Freddie Harvin Jr., Arthur Harvin (Jacqueline), Adrienne Curtis, Althea Purcell and Angela McMillan; 10 grandchildren; sister, Betty Horton; a host of great-grandchildren; and other relatives
