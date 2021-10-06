Barbara A. Raper

Barbara Ann Archer Raper, 85, of Southern Pines, finally succumbed to Alzheimer’s and departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Southern Pines Gracious Living. Barbara was born Sept. 6, 1936, in Raleigh, and was the daughter of the late Gipp Brice Archer and Lena Dorman Archer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Leonard Martin “Billy” Raper, formerly of Wendell.
She is survived by her son, Anthony M. “Tony” Raper and his wife, Lesliann Raper, of Southern Pines; son, Randall Ward “Randy” and his wife, Ann Maria Raper, of Wendell; her grandchildren, Ashley Morgan Raper, of Minneapolis, and Thomas Jackson Raper of Southern Pines.
Barbara was a longtime resident of Wendell and was very active in the community, working as a homemaker as well for the N.C. State Department of Motor Vehicles, the local newspaper, The Gold Leaf Farmer, local radio station WETC and the town of Wendell. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, as well as a devoted wife and partner, who doted on her husband, children and grandchildren. Barbara loved to cook and travel and was a longtime member of Wendell Baptist Church and Hephzibah Baptist Church. Her greatest joy was her family and friends.
The funeral service will be conducted graveside at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 809 W. Gannon Ave., Zebulon, with Chaplain Daniel Armstrong officiating. Friends and family are invited to attend the service and the reception immediately following at McLean’s Ole Time Cafe, 418 W. Gannon Ave., Zebulon.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.