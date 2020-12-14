Barbara A. Bowen

Barbara Alexander Hardaway Bowen, of Southern Pines, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at St. Joseph of the Pines.
Never a more kind or gentle soul have we lost than that of Barbara Hardaway Bowen. She was born Oct. 10, 1921, in Charlotte, to Ansley Query and Anne De Alexander. She attended Charlotte public schools and Carolina Business College and worked for Pyramid Life Insurance before meeting a fellow actor in the Charlotte Little Theater, Richard E. Hardaway Jr. They were wed in December 1944 and lived a charmed life together in Charlotte and then Cherry Hill, N.J., before retiring to Southern Pines.
In Charlotte, she was a member of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and served as a docent for the 1774 Rock House, built by her great-great-great grandfather, Hezekiah Alexander, signer of the Mecklenburg Declaration. Barbara and Dick were very active in First Baptist Church and later, the Providence Baptist Church. She lost her beloved husband, Dick, in 1992 and later married Robert E. Bowen. Bob, a very kind and warm husband, shared wonderful times with and took great care of Barbara until his death at the age 98 in 2011. They enjoyed life immensely at Belle Meade Retirement Community and remained regular members of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church. She continued to thrive in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of St. Joseph of the Pines, celebrating her 99th birthday just six weeks before her sudden passing from COVID-19.
Barbara was preceded in death by her two husbands noted above; her brother, Ansley Alexander; and sister, Nancy Epps.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families: Barbara Hardaway Murray, of Houston, Texas, Nancy Hardaway Lutz, of Baton Rouge, La., Carey Hardaway, of Lake Charles, La., David Hardaway, M.D., of Hickory, and Bill Hardaway, of Charlotte; stepsons, M. John Bowen, of Columbia, S.C., and George Bowen, of Old Town, Fla.; and stepgranddaughters, Julie Bowen Corbin, of Old Town, Fla., and Janet Bowen Fowler, of Cross City, Fla., and their families.
Barbara was so loved for her sweetness, her kind heart and her ice blue eyes. Her quick wit had you laughing with mirth. It was so pleasant to be in her company that it made you crave it. The Alexander, Hardaway and Bowen families were so fortunate to have “Aunt Barbara” in their lives. May God bless her soul.
Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines is assisting the family. Following cremation, Barbara Bowen’s remains will be placed next to those of Robert E. Bowen, at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Southern Pines, and a portion placed next to those of her first husband, Richard E. Hardaway Jr., in Oak Hill Cemetery, Newnan, Ga.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Barbara Hardaway Bowen will be held in the future when allowable, prior to her 100th birthday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 South May St., Southern Pines, NC 28387, or to one’s favorite charity.
