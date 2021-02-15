Betty Sue Mabe Mason, 82, of Aberdeen passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
A mother of five children, Sue grew up on a farm in Montgomery County and attended the Speedwriting Institute and Jones Business College. Her professional life was split between the Montgomery Health Department and Hobbs-Upchurch and Associates. In her younger years she was an athlete, Miss Myrtle Beach, and a Coca-Cola girl (though personally, she preferred Pepsi). In her later years, she was praised by her three children, 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren for her terrific Southern cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Banner Walter Mabe and Annie Florence Mabe; her husband, Bruce Edmund Mason; son, Kenneth Bruce Mason; and daughters, Cynthia Vonette and Diane.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Mason (Leo Jolly) and Phyllis Mason Brown (Doug); 12 grandchildren, Mary (Amber),Stephanie (Brent), Katie, Stacy (Daniel), Corrie, Philip, Seth, Emily, Tyler, and four great-children, Ryan, Emily, Grady Lee and Carson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Health Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or at https://www.firsthealth.org/specialties/hospice-and-palliative-care/foundation-support
