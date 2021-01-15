Beverly Jean Edmunds was escorted by God’s angels into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Death followed a prolonged and valiant three-year struggle with metastatic cancer.
Jean was born Sept. 29, 1937, in Wheeling, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by both parents, Carl and Lottie Morgan; and brother, Jim Morgan.
She is survived by two brothers, Bill and Paul Morgan, both of Wheeling, W.Va.; her devoted husband of 54 years, David Edmunds; two sons, David Jr. and Matthew Edmunds; three precious grandchildren, Jordan, Tyler and Jackson Edmunds; and daughter-in-law, Hunter Edmunds.
Jean graduated from Triadelphia High School in Wheeling and was employed for 21 years with C&P Telephone of West Virginia, where she met her future husband David. Numerous corporate job relocations over a period of 25 years took the family to Huntington, W.Va., Charleston, W.Va., Springfield, Va., Columbia, Md., and back to her original birthplace in Wheeling, W.Va. Following David’s retirement from the Bell System, the family moved to Pinehurst, where they lived for 10 wonderful years in the Sandhills of North Carolina.
In each of these corporate moves, Jean balanced her family duties with both civic and church-based activities. In 1977, she was named employee of the year by her employer, The Columbia Association, based in Columbia, Md. Jean became very active for many years as a local leader in BSF (Bible Study Fellowship) and in CBS (Community Bible Study) as she grew in her faith and walk with the Lord.
As a graduate of the D. James Kennedy course on Evangelism Explosion (EE), Jean became a strong advocate for sharing her faith and Christian beliefs with others. This spirit of evangelism and her deep love for the Lord became even more apparent during her long struggle with cancer. No doctor visit or cancer waiting room was “off limits” to Jean when it came to sharing the “Good News” of Jesus Christ with fellow patients. She felt her cancer was a gift from the Lord to be used for His praise and glory.
Two of Jean’s favorite pasttimes were vacationing in the mountains of western North Carolina and following the success of her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers in football. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and babysitting her grandchildren in their younger years. In her passing, we lost a loving mother, a proud grandmother, a forever friend to many and a faithful witness for Jesus Christ. But in return, Heaven has gained another angel! There could be no more fitting tribute or testimony to the life and legacy of Jean Edmunds than those memorable words of the Apostle Paul just before his death, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7)
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. at Bon Air Baptist Church in Bon Air, Va. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Due to COVID, the service will be family only, but live stream will be made available.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Endowment Fund of Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Road, Richmond, VA 23235.