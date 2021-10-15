With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Jean Butcher, our loving and devoted mother and grandmother, to all whose lives she touched, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
She left us while resting peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst. She was in her 83rd year.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I., Jean was predeceased by her husband, Ambery; and precious daughter, Bonnie; parents, George and Marion; and brother George.
She leaves behind and was the beloved mother of Patrick (Lisa), Jeffery (Rebecca), and Barbara (Mark); proud and loving grandmother of Jonathan (Pearce), Christin, Jamie, Stephen, Bradford (Stacey), Kendall (Jack), Samuel, Dylan and Caden; great-grandmother of Elijah, Ruth and Jack; dear sister of Robert (Andrea); sister-in-law of Jan; dear aunt and cousin to many.
Jean lived a full life. She worked as assistant bank branch manager, and for 37 years supported her husband in his career with the YMCA. In later years, Jean was an active member with YMCA retirees and a community volunteer in her town and local hospital.
Jean treasured visits with family and friends, could talk for hours on the telephone, and had a remarkable memory that could recall detailed events throughout her life. Most of all she loved her family, and she will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
There will be a burial service at Colebrook Center Cemetery in Colebrook, Conn., Saturday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.
For those that wish, in lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in her honor.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.