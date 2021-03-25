Austin E. Sweet, 84, died Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was the son of late Harold and Lucy Sweet.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; their daughter, Cynthia; sons, Dennis, Gregory and Douglas; and granddaughter, Myella.
Mr. Sweet graduated from Springfield Technical High, in Springfield, Mass., and for the next three years, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of sergeant. He graduated from American International College in Springfield, Mass., with a degree in business. His entire career was with INA/CIGNA in claims, retiring as an assistant vice president. Upon retiring, Austin and Joan settled in Pinehurst, and Austin became a member of the Pinewild Country Club and the Pinewild Beach Boys. For 20 years, he volunteered at the local food bank.
In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Austin, please donate to your favorite charity.
Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of life will also be held at a future date.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.