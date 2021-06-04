On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Audrey D. Griffin, of Southern Pines, passed away at the age of 89 from complications of bronchiectasis.
Audrey was born Aug. 28, 1931, in Queens, N.Y., to Edward J. and Marion Conway Dillmeier von Beck, to a well-to-do family of New York glass merchants. During early life on Long Island, Audrey dreamed of becoming a dancer and worked hard at lessons. The Great Depression and a divorce changed things abruptly. Much of the family fortune was lost, dancing lessons ceased, and Audrey remembered mournfully that “The chauffeur had to be let go.”
Her father took Audrey and her sister, Barbara, to a new life in York, Pa. The family enjoyed a solid middle class life in a home made by her stepmother Eleanor. She and Barbara saw their mother, Marion, often over the years, making summer visits to Camp Lejeune, among other places.
Audrey graduated from York Catholic High School and moved to Manhattan, where she supported herself as a secretary and attended the Traphagen School of Fashion. She studied fashion illustration and design.
In April 1950, she became Mrs. A. Tyler Griffin. “Ty” was a graduate student at NYU, preparing for an academic career. Together, the couple eked out a student’s life in Greenwich Village until the Korean War interrupted. Ty was called to active duty at Fort Miles, Del. Their son, Judson was born in Lewes, in 1951.
Due to Ty’s involvement in the National Guard and later, with Aetna Life and Casualty Insurance Company, the family also lived in Rhode Island (where daughter Eve was born in 1957,) Alabama, and Michigan before retirement to Pinehurst.
In the 1950s, Audrey worked as a photographer’s model. As “Audi Birk,” she portrayed the quintessential housewife in newspapers and magazines in the northeast and beyond. However, most of Audrey’s professional life was spent as a secretary. She became an office manager in the medical and legal fields, in Detroit.
Audrey and Ty loved music, art, literature, history and politics. In the 1960s, Audrey and Ty became engaged in the civil rights movement through the Birmingham Unitarian Church. Among other things, Audrey participated in The Children’s Crusade and supported the Selma Marches.
Her love for learning continued her entire life. In later years, she studied French in classes at Sandhills Community College and privately. Audrey was gratified to be able to read classics of French literature in her 70s and 80s as a result of these studies.
In 2015, Audrey moved from Pinehurst to the Pine Knoll Community of Southern Pines, and in 2018 she fulfilled the dream of moving back to Rhode Island to live near her son, Judson. Judson’s sudden death in 2020, however, made Rhode Island sad and lonely, so she immediately made plans to return to Pine Knoll. Pandemic restrictions delayed the move for many months until late March 2021, only two months before her death. Even so, it was a great comfort to Audrey and her family that she was able to pass away surrounded by friends and family at Pine Knoll.
The web of love Audrey made during her life stretched far and wide. She exerted an outsized influence on all who knew her with her extraordinary elegance, poise, and caring presence. Hers was a life well-lived.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Tyler; her son, Judson; her half-brothers, Guy Weimer and Thomas Dillmeier; and half-sister, Anne Dillmeier.
She is survived by her daughter, J. Eve “Evie” Griffin; her daughter-in-law, Margaret Ziemicka; her sister, Barbara Gable; cousins, Lois and David Dilworth; niece, Carol Griffin Smalley; those she considered her “adopted” children, Richard Cohen, Judith Schantz and Sally Stevens; nieces and nephews she loved fiercely, Diane Kent, Robert C. Gable, Lynne Pizor, Janice Magnant and Christine “Cricket” Carrel; and dear friends, Jean Christie, Kathleen Peterson, Vince Meads, Deirdre Newton, Bill Sheehan, Anne MacGee, Melanie Saigol, Diana Litterick and Lisa and Peter Leonard, among many others.
A memorial gathering is to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The World Wildlife Fund at https://www.worldwildlife.org/pages/ways-to-support-wwf; Amnesty International at https://www.amnesty.org/en/donate; or to the Margaret E. Moul Home at https://margaretemoul.org/foundation.
