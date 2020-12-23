Atsuko Kawakami “Kitty” Barber, 89 (forever 22), died peacefully Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care in Pinehurst.
She was born June 25, 1931, in Osaka, Japan, to the late Ichiyoshi and Kame Kawakami. Her lifelong passion was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Her fans affectionately knew her as “Grandma Kitty” or “Ms. Kitty.” All who met her, and even those who had only heard of her legendary status, loved her.
Kitty was married to the late Robert L. Barber Sr. and was the mother of five children, grandmother to 11, great-grandmother to three, and adopted grandmother to many more.
She is survived by daughters, Linda “Dinda Do” Barber, of Southern Pines, Janet “Jinato” McDaniel (Mac), of Morganton, Debra “Debbie Donald” Barber, of West End, Goldie “Ruth” Purvis (Marvin “Marvo”), of Carthage, and Cindy White, of West End; and her baby boy, Robert L. Barber Jr. (Stephanie), of West End. Her surviving grandchildren are Tiffany Barber, Robbie “Dobbie” McDaniel (Devon), Ryne Purvis (Shannon), Kristin “Krissy” Merrick (Brandi), Kyler Purvis (Abbi), Layton “Jason” Barber, Cassady Purvis, Aemon Barber, Braxton Barber, Chance Purvis and Roston Barber. She loved all babies, and three of her greatest joys were her great-grandchildren, K.J., Harper and Lincoln.
Many people, including extended family and friends, love Grandma Kitty and listing them all would be impossible. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Barber Sr.; son-in-law, Mark Barber; father, Ichiyoshi Kawakami; mother, Kame Kawakami; brother, Motohisa Kawakami; and sister, Nobuko Kawakami.
Kitty’s greatest love was her family and the ocean. She enjoyed her drives to “California” and was the biggest fan of her boys playing football and baseball. One of her favorite past times was putting together jigsaw puzzles, “studying” and teaching her grandchildren to play “Dummy” (Rummy).
Kitty was a hard “working girl” who loved the outdoors and doing yard work. She was the life of every party, and she loved “making a party.” Everybody has a Grandma Kitty story, and they all end with a laugh and a smile. Her legacy is her unconditional love, generosity and compassion. Her “You better believe it” attitude created many unforgettable memories for all.
Kitty always wanted to take care of others. One of her passions was to feed everybody, even if they just finished eating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions made be to your local food bank in memory of Kitty.
“Kids … breakfast all ready.” — Kitty Barber
