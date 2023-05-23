Arthur M. Blue, 58, of Pinehurst, went peacefully to the Lord on Saturday, May 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Art was born and raised in Moore County. He received his Juris Doctorate at Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law, and practiced as an attorney in Carthage, for 33 years. Art loved practicing law and was extraordinarily committed to his clients’ cause. In the best tradition of lawyers in small communities, he practiced criminal law, family law, represented people injured in accidents, tried contract disputes and helped people with business disputes. He was never afraid to stand up for the rights of his clients against powerful interests or law enforcement, and when he disagreed with the Court, he made his position forcefully and intelligently known.
Art’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He and Michelle traveled together and provided a loving home for their family.
He was actively involved in his community, serving as an elder at Vass Presbyterian Church, a volunteer firefighter with Vass Fire Department, and as a member of the Board of Trustees of Sandhills Community College. He was active in local politics and involved in many campaigns to promote effective leadership for his home county.
Art is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Michelle; his children, Cameron Hall (Sam), Ian Blue and Adrian Garner. He is also survived by his parents, Mack “Skipper” and Brenda Blue; sister, Beth Morgan (Steve); grandchildren, Ryan, Aven, Gracelyn and Kru; and countless extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Delia Blue, and Burton and Elizabeth Danley.
Art will forever be remembered as a loving, giving and honorable man.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 24, at 2 p.m., at Vass Presbyterian Church. He will be laid to rest at Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Vass Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 548, Vass, NC 28394.