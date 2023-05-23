Arthur M. Blue

Arthur M. Blue, 58, of Pinehurst, went peacefully to the Lord on Saturday, May 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Art was born and raised in Moore County. He received his Juris Doctorate at Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law, and practiced as an attorney in Carthage, for 33 years. Art loved practicing law and was extraordinarily committed to his clients’ cause. In the best tradition of lawyers in small communities, he practiced criminal law, family law, represented people injured in accidents, tried contract disputes and helped people with business disputes. He was never afraid to stand up for the rights of his clients against powerful interests or law enforcement, and when he disagreed with the Court, he made his position forcefully and intelligently known.