Arnold Raymond “Ray “Lambert Sr., 100, died at his home in Seven Lakes Friday, April 9, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bessie Jane Ellison Lambert; brothers, Bill and Harland Lambert; his first wife, Estelle Saunders Lambert; son, Arnold Raymond Lambert Jr.; and stepdaughter, Brenda Westcott.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Mahan Lambert; daughter, Linda McInerney and husband, Tim; stepdaughter, Margaret Marie; sister, Gloria Holsomback; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date
Memorial contributions may be made to the 1st Infantry Division Foundation, P.O. Box 607, Ambler, PA, 19002 or online at 1st ID.org, or to the Wounded Warrior Project.
