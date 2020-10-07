Arnold R. Lambert Jr., 77, of Southern Pines, passed peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
Arnold was the husband of the late Dorothe “Dee” Warren Lambert.
He is survived by his parents, Ray and Barbara Lambert; sister, Linda Lee McInerney; children, Shannon Grubbs, and her husband, Rodney, and Lori Shotts, and her husband, Rick; stepchildren, Wendy Warren and Heather Parks and her husband, Buddy; grandchildren, Garrett Shotts, Lincoln Shotts, Paul and Sarah Grubbs, and Matthew and Olivia Mann; and stepgrandchildren, Alex, Zachary and SummerLyn Parks.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.