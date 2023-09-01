Antonio Z. Gomez Sep 1, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Antonio Zotero Gomez, 47, of Cameron, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at his residence. Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Aug. 30, 2023 Calendar Sep 3 Weymouth Woods Fire in the Pines Sun, Sep 3, 2023 Sep 3 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Sep 3, 2023 Sep 5 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Sep 5, 2023 Sep 6 Community Bible Study of Pinehurst Wed, Sep 6, 2023