Antonio Maurice Alleyne

Antonio Maurice Alleyne

Antonio Maurice Alleyne, 35, of Southern Pines, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 12-1 p.m., on the lawn area of Helen Covington’s home, 227 South Hardin St., Southern Pines. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., at the home

He is survived by his children, Aunyka, Antonio Jr., Brooklyn and Zakhi Alleyne, and Isiah Marsh; parents, Ruby Shepherd (Terry) and Anthony Alleyne (Sonya); sisters, Tyesha and Aaliyah Alleyne, and Twanda Covington; grandparents, Carolyn Terry (James), Lucia Alleyne, and Robert Covington; great-grandmother, Helen Covington; and other relatives

Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.

Service provided by Simon Funeral Home