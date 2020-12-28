Antonio Maurice Alleyne, 35, of Southern Pines, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence.
Public viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 12-1 p.m., on the lawn area of Helen Covington’s home, 227 South Hardin St., Southern Pines. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., at the home
He is survived by his children, Aunyka, Antonio Jr., Brooklyn and Zakhi Alleyne, and Isiah Marsh; parents, Ruby Shepherd (Terry) and Anthony Alleyne (Sonya); sisters, Tyesha and Aaliyah Alleyne, and Twanda Covington; grandparents, Carolyn Terry (James), Lucia Alleyne, and Robert Covington; great-grandmother, Helen Covington; and other relatives
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home