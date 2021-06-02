Robert Anthony Travis Mabe, 28, of Jackson Springs, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 29, 2021, in an automobile accident.
Born on Feb. 19, 1993, in Orange County, to Phillip Drye and Tonya Lynn Mabe, Anthony had a passion for the game of pool. He enjoyed traveling to different pool tournaments. He adored his family and also his pool family.
He is survived by his parents, Tonya Lynn Mabe; father, Phillip Drye and his wife, Heather; brothers, Jordan Mabe, P.J. and Cody Drye; sisters, Heather Mabe and Kristyn Drye; maternal grandfather, Bobby Mabe and his companion, Janice Sheffield; paternal grandfather, Richard Drye; paternal grandmother, Kathy Heberlein; uncles, Kenneth and Tony Mabe and Greg and Houston Stamper; nieces, nephews and other family and friends and his beloved dog, Diesel.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at West End Cemetery.
