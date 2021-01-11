Anthony J. Faranetta, of Pinehurst, passed away in his home Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the age of 77, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Faranetta was born Jan. 15, 1943, in Passaic, N.J., to the late Joseph and MaryConfrancesco Faranetta. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a memberof the VFW in Southern Pines. He was a lifetime supporter of the military. The summers werewas spent in Wareham, Mass., in their cottage, frequently crabbing with his grandchildren andenjoying the fruits of his labor. He was an avid Yankees fan and also a supporter of the Giants.
He was a lover of books and shared his passions as a tutor at Sandhills Community College in his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolee Kurzynski; and his brother, Joseph Faranetta.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Faranetta and his wife, Simone, of Plymouth, Mass.; his grandchildren, Sydney Chen and Capri Carolee, also of Plymouth, Mass.; his honorary daughter, Shelly Hughes, of Shrewsbury, Mass.; and the rest of his blended family. He is also survived by his beloved partner, Kate Hughes, of Pinehurst.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate or Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://tunnel2towers.org/
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home in Aberdeen.