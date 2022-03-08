Anthony “Tony” Craig Robertson, 80, of Southern Pines, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Quail Haven Village in Pinehurst.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Eaves Robertson; two sons, Anthony Craig Robertson Jr. and his wife, Angie, of Garner, and Andrew Wilson Robertson and his wife, Tammy, of Morrisville; and six grandchildren, Hayley Robertson of NYC, Garett Robertson, of Raleigh, Abigail Moorer and her husband, Relly, of Garner, Braxton Barefoot, of Raleigh, Aidan Robertson, of Smithfield, and Landon Robertson, of Garner.
Tony was born March 27, 1941, in Henderson, to the late Woodrow and Margaret Craig Robertson.
After graduating college, he taught history and civics, coached football and baseball for a few years until he went into city management for 35 years. After retirement he did some substitute teaching at EDS and Sandhills Classical Christian School in Southern Pines. He was an active member of Community Presbyterian Church, where he served as elder, was a member of the men’s prayer breakfast and worked with Radio Read for the Blind. He was on the board of Oak Ridge Military Academy and volunteered at the Republican Headquarters in Pinehurst. Tony was an avid fan of both Duke and the Atlanta Braves.
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Oak Ridge Military Academy, Community Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 125 Everette Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. in the church parlor. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 14, at 2 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Henderson
