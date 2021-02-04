Anthony Blue

Anthony “Pee Wee” Blue, 53, of Aberdeen, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
No public viewing will be held. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. at Christ’s Way Community Church and Outreach Center, 15767 U.S. 15-501, Aberdeen. Social distancing is required, and attendees must wear a mask covering nose and mouth.
Survivors include his wife, Learen Blue; children, Jaylen Taylor, JaKailen Blue, and Jadaiah “Gracie” Blue; parents, Barbara Blue and Wilson Strong; sisters, Melissa Blue, Debora Hailey, Amanda Hyman and Annie Mae McCrimmon; brothers, George Hailey, Wilson Lynn McCrimmon, Donald McCrimmon and Reginald McNeill; five grandchildren; mother-in-law, Tessie Taylor; father-in-law, Leonard Locklear (Ann); and other relatives.
