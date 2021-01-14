Annie B. Sloan Graham, 73, of Raeford, departed this earthly life Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Cape Fear Valley-Hoke Health.
Memorials will be private.
Annie Beatrice Sloan Graham was born Nov.14, 1947, in Scotland County, to the late Lonnie and Ola Sloan.
Annie, also known as “BeaSloan” was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She never met a stranger, and always had a smile on her face. Bea had a passion for her Pilot newspaper, where she worked faithfully until her health started to decline. Bea attended the public school system in Moore County and had various jobs throughout her life.
In addition to her parents, Lonnie and Ola Sloan, she was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her daughter Debra McMillian (Thomas), of Raeford; two sons, Michael Sloan, of Fayetteville, and Ardrie Graham, of Sanford; two brothers, Neal Sloan and J.C. Sloan (Jackie), of Southern Pines; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.
Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home and Cremation Services.