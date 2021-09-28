Annie Margaret Johnson Pickard, 74, of Sanford, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 16, 1947, in Lee County, the daughter of Lemuel Johnson and Nova Bridges Johnson. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Roy and Herbert Johnson; sister, Lenora Bright; husband, Charlie Pickard; and daughter, Angela Dale Pickard.
She is survived by her son, Charlie Pickard, and daughter, Robin Nutting (Jimmy), of Southern Pines; grandchildren, Jacob Wade Pickard and Angela Grace Nutting; and sister, Athlene Walker.
Online condolences can be made at www.PinesFunerals.com.
No services are planned at this time.