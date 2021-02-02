Annie Goins Feb 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Annie Goins, 85, of Southern Pines, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Purcell Funeral Home, Southern Pines. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Sun., Jan. 31, 2021 Calendar Feb 2 Painted Ponies Art Walk & Auction Tue, Feb 2, 2021 Feb 2 Original Works by Al Gury Tue, Feb 2, 2021 Feb 2 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Tue, Feb 2, 2021 Feb 3 Painted Ponies Art Walk & Auction Wed, Feb 3, 2021 Feb 3 Original Works by Al Gury Wed, Feb 3, 2021