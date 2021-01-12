Annie C. Percell

Annie Catherine Percell, 71, of Carthage, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A walk-through viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 15, from 1 to 6 p.m. in the chapel of Pugh and Smith Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at St. Peters Deliverance Church of God in Southern Pines. Entombment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Online condolences can be made at pughsmithfh.com.
Pugh and Smith Funeral Home of Carthage is serving the Percell family.