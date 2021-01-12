Anne H. Carpenter

Anne Hodge Carpenter, 54, of Seven Lakes, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at her home, following a courageous fight with cancer.
Anne was born in Greenville, S.C., but spent most of her life in Moore County. She worked as the deli manager and a cake decorator at Harris Teeter for 10 years and later at Food Lion. She also worked with Moore County Schools as cafeteria manager at North Moore and Pinecrest high schools.
She is survived by her husband, Chip Carpenter; daughter, Hannah Lassiter; mother and stepfather, Laura and Sam Phillips, of Carthage; father, Mills Hodge, of Seven Lakes; stepson, J.P. Carpenter; sister, Karen Pruett and husband, Jim, of Cameron; brother, Bill Hodge and wife, Colleen, of Maryland; stepsister, Michelle Callicut and husband, Ransom, of Carthage; stepbrother, Mitch Phillips and wife, Beth, of Denver, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Jane Hodge.
For the protection and safety of others during the COVID pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at Glendon Christian Church.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the family.
