Anne F. Hughes, of Pinehurst, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Quail Haven, at the age of 87.
Anne was born Aug. 8, 1934, to the late Mary Huffman and Dr. Robert M. Finks. Anne was a graduate of San Angelo High School and was a sustaining member of the Junior League. She worked several years for the San Angelo YMCA, and later as the director of the arts and crafts department at the San Angelo Center, in Carlsbad, Texas. Anne loved music and the performing arts, especially participating in civic theater and readers theater. Along with her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her son, Robert Donald Roberson.
She leaves behind her husband of 51 years, William J. Hughes, of Pinehurst; her children, Randal Lee Roberson and his wife, Angela, of Austin, Texas, and Elizabeth Anne Roberson Evans, and her husband, Clifford, of Euless, Texas; her sister, Mary Carolyn Finks, of San Angelo, Texas; her granddaughter, Bonnie Leigh Roberson Pope; andher great-grandsons, Hudson and Harrison Pope.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
