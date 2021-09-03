Ann Wallace Rayley, 71, went to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
She was born Jan. 14, 1950, in Sanford, and was preceded in death by her father, James F. Wallace. Ann spent her life as a homemaker and took great pride in being a wife, mother and grandmother.
Ann is survived by her husband, Richard, of Matthews; daughter, Jessica Anne and husband, Allen, of Waynesville, Mo.; sons, Michael David, of Monroe, James Scott, of Unionville, and Ronnie Willis, of Indian Trail; mother, Betty Wallace, of Monroe; and sister, Barbara Nance and husband, David, of Monroe. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of Ann’s life will be 4 p.m. Saturday Sept. 4, at Gaskin Funeral Services, 14617 Lawyers Road, Matthews.