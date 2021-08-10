Ann Marie Trent Caddell, of Raleigh, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Roanoke, Virginia.
She was born April 21, 1933, in Reidsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie Nance and Jesse Earle Trent; a son, Earl McDonald Caddell; and her loving husband of 60 years, William “Bill” Caddell Jr.
Ann is survived by William “Buz” Caddell III (Katie), of Fuquay Varina; her daughter, Anne Trent Caddell Currin (Ed), of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Edward “Ward” Currin (Tucker) and Ashleigh “Trent” Currin Dull (Ben); great-granddaughter, Madden Currin; sister-in-law, Flo Hollister; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancy Caddell; and special nieces and nephews, along with numerous cousins and friends.
A graveside service celebration of life will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave., in Raleigh, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. Debbie Kirk.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Presbyterian Children’s Home, 425 Grayson Road, Wytheville, VA 24382.
Ms. Caddell is under the care of Mitchell Funeral Home, Raleigh.