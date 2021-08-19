Ann P. Landrieux

Ann Powell Dolan Landrieux, of Coral Springs, Florida, passed into the arms of her beloved Savior the morning of Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She was 92 and succumbed to complications of C.O.P.D.
Ann was born on June 5, 1929, in San Diego, Calif., into a Navy family. William A. Dolan Jr. and Lucy H. Dolan, whose parents had emigrated from Ireland and England, respectively, had two children. As a child, Ann and her younger brother, William “Billy,” spent many years in Honolulu, Hawaii. In fact, her family was stationed there during the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941. Ann’s father was a Naval officer who was at sea at the time of the bombing. Ann would often recall memories of the family being transferred back to the mainland after the bombing, and, ironically, they were escorted back by a battleship escort.
Ann lived in California before the family moved to the Washington, D.C., area where she attended Chevy Chase School for Girls. As a foreign language major, Ann met her husband, Rene L. Landrieux at an embassy party in D.C. Rene (18 years her senior) was working at the French Embassy of Congo.
Her husband had suffered much during the war, escaping from a concentration camp after his parents were killed. During this time, Rene contracted a lifelong parasite that caused him to be ill off and on throughout their married life. Finally, he passed when Ann was still young, and three months pregnant with their second child. Ann moved her young family in with her parents, who by then had moved to Mt. Vernon, Va. Rene Jr. and Yvonne were the focus of her life as she continued on, working at Drug Fair drugstore in Arlington, Va.
Five years later, Ann married Arthur Bowbeer and moved to Colonial Beach, Va. Ann lived in Colonial Beach for approximately 21 years on Ball Street, where she and her daughter Yvonne where often seen riding the family’s two-seater bicycle on Irving Avenue on their way to Pizza Chef for dinner. When Rene Jr. and Yvonne were grown, Ann and Arthur eventually divorced, and Ann found herself alone. Her father had passed, and her mom was left alone in Florida. So, Ann moved to Deerfield Beach, Fla., to be with her mother until she passed in 1987.
Ann was known as a kind soul with an amazing (although very dry) sense of humor. She loved her family, animals, sunsets in the Florida Keys, and especially the sunset festival at Mallory Square in Key West. If Ann’s life could be summed up in only half a dozen words, it would be that she “dealt with what she was given.” She was an amazing woman, and one worth knowing and remembering. May she rest in peace and may the perpetual light shine upon her.
She is survived by her brother, William A. Dolan III, of Southern Pines; her children, Rene L. Landrieux Jr., of Colonial Beach, Va. and Yvonne E. Landrieux Costa (Emerson), of Juiz de Fora, Brazil; grandchildren, Rene L. Landrieux III, of Colonial Beach, Va., and Megan Powell Landrieux Reisinger (Lars), and great-grandson, Axel, of Richmond, Va.; niece Donna M. Boyce (Ker), of Southern Pines; nephews, William A. Dolan IV (Diana), of New Bern, James J. Dolan (Paula), of Leonardtown, Md., John M. Dolan (Regina), of Castle Rock, Colo., and Peter T. Dolan (Yolanda), of Everett, Wash.; and two great-nieces, Jennifer L. Dolan Hebb (Richard), of Vail, Ariz., and Melissa F. Dolan of Richmond, Va.; and great-nephew, Patrick W. Dolan (Leia), of Ruckersville, Va.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Southern Pines. A celebration of Ann’s life will be held later that day at her brother’s residence. Ann will be buried beside her husband, Rene, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Md.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that condolences and monetary donations to assist with burial expenses be addressed to Donna Boyce at St. Anthony of Padua, 175 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.