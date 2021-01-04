Ann P. Ballard

Ann Purvis Ballard, 78, passed away early Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, succumbing to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with the same grace and elegance she carried throughout her life.
Ann was born Feb. 18, 1942, and grew up in Fairmont. She graduated from Pembroke State University with a business degree and taught business classes at Littlefield High School. She met and married Robert Eugene Ballard in Lumberton, where they lived and raised two daughters, before moving to Pinehurst in the early 1980s.
Ann was the epitome of southern graciousness and polished charm. Her beautiful calligraphy was matched by her timeless style and fashion. Growing up on a farm taught Ann resiliency and perseverance, and these characteristics proved beneficial as she earned her Realtor’s license and began working in the Pinehurst real estate market. After progressive success, she was thrilled to join real estate sales at Pinehurst National Golf Course and Country Club (now Pinehurst No. 9) and spent 20 years there. She loved working with all her clients, many of whom became her close friends.
While Ann recognized the value of a professional career, she also enjoyed traveling internationally, spending hours gardening in her yard, and hosting friends for bridge or bunco.
Ann was preceded in death by her father, Clifton Cohen Purvis; her mother, Nauva (Atkinson) Purvis Neal; a brother, Edwin Eugene Purvis; her stepfather, Roger Watson Neal; and her ex-husband, Robert Eugene Ballard.
She is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Ballard McCabe (John), of Cary and Mary Hedrick Ballard, of Pinehurst; a granddaughter, Caroline Ann Doby, of Pinehurst; her brother, George Bryan Purvis (Sarah), of Charlotte; and many other family members.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m. at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst. The service will be live-streamed with a link found on The Village homepage: https://tvcpinehurst.com/
A gathering of celebration will occur at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to be made to Transitions Lifecare NC at https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/ or to the charity of their choosing.