Ann M. O’Neal, of Pinehurst, passed away at her home on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family.
A memorial service will be held at Pinehurst United Methodist Church at a later date.
Ann was born May 31, 1928, in Dover, Del., to the late John and Betty Hunter Marker. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Fred Marker; a sister, Betty Olliver; and a daughter, Kimberly O’Neal.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 64 years, Allen O’Neal; daughters, JoAnn Mattio, of Chicago Heights, Ill., Sue Brown, of Dallas, Ga., Nancy Aldrich (Dale), of Maitland, Fla., Mary Collington (Fred), of Orlando, Fla. and Gayle Seifel (Mark), of Concord; a son, Michael Boney; 20 grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
Ann was a longtime member of Pinehurst United Methodist Church and volunteered many years at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Ann had such a special way of connecting with everyone she met, and her life was filled with kindness, compassion and love.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst.
“We remember their love when they can no longer remember.”