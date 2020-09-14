Ann Marie Eggleston passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care in Pinehurst, due to myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a blood cancer.
Ann has been through a lot in the last 20 years, since being diagnosed in 2003 with inclusion body myositis (a debilitating muscle disease) and most recently in June 2019, with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or pre-leukemia. After two chemo treatments in June, she stopped treatments and never looked back. She was able to spend quality time for over a year with family and friends, even over the 4th of July this year, swimming with the grandchildren, playing cards and visiting with neighbors and family. She felt it was a good choice for her, right up to the end.
Her husband, sons, and a sister were able to be with her at home briefly and for the two days in hospice before she passed peacefully.
Ann was born Oct. 9, 1946, in Rochester, Minn., to William and Mary Ellen (Rousseau) Van Kirk, the eldest of four siblings who joined the family following Ann’s’ birth: Kathy (Hudson), Mary Beth (Nelson), Pat (Tupper) and Jeanie (Savage).
She was married Oct. 1, 1966, in Rochester Minn., to Rod Eggleston, at Saint Francis Catholic Church. Ann was a telephone operator for AT&T for more than 20 years, putting Rod through architectural school, raising three boys: Mark James, Matthew Kristian (Matt) and Joshua (Josh) Peter.
Following Rod’s graduation in 1975, the family began an around-the-world adventure, from Fargo, N.D. and back; starting in Chicago in 1985, Memphis, Washington D.C., and then internationally; to Taiwan, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and back to Chicago; more than 23 moves she used to tell friends laughingly; leaving behind children along the way; Matt, in Memphis, Tenn., Mark in the Navy and Josh in New York.
She adjusted well to her new environments and made a home in their apartment in Taipei; had wonderful groups of friends she played bridge with, traveled Asia with and socialized with at the Taipei American Club, their home away from home. She always felt special that she was allowed the time to have traveled to wonderful places and meet new friends along the way; before she was diagnosed with IBM, and began to lose her mobility. She was blessed, knew it and was thankful for every day.
Her four grandchildren loved their Nana, and she them, to the degree that each of them communicated in their own way with her, regularly calling her, sending art work, Facetiming her or emailing her and always telling her how much they loved her and looked forward to seeing her and playing cards and swimming in the lake.
She savored her last months sitting on the deck of their lake house with Rod and Bella, her Bichon lap dog and friend, for a cocktail and music as well as sundown boat rides when she often napped in the cool breezes listening to Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson and Merle.
Ann is survived by four sisters, Cathy Hudson (Centralia, Wash.), Mary Beth Nelson (Rochester Minn.), Pat Tupper (Rochester, Minn.) and Jeannie Savage (Wabasha, Minn.); three sons, Mark James (Williamsburg, Va.), Matthew Kristian (Nashville, Tenn.), and Joshua Peter; Durham; four grandchildren, William Eggleston (18) (Memphis, Tenn., Mason Eggleston (16) and Henry (3) both Williamsburg, Va., and Parker Eggleston (8), Durham.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. Vankirk, and Mary Ellen (Rousseau), her grandparents, William A. Vankirk, and Maude (McCoy), and Emil and Marie Rousseau.
Always a courageous person in her battle for 20 years with IBM and ultimately her cancer, she shared her love and bright light to friends and family as only she could. She will be missed by all, but her smile will be with us forever, and her spirit and energy will fill the universe she now occupies.
There will be no funeral or services. There will be a celebration of life at Rod and Ann’s home in Seven Lakes West for friends sometime in the future, with a family celebration of life in Rochester, Minn., to be determined; after the COVID-10 issue is resolved. Please send no flowers to the house.
Any memorials may be given to The Myositis Association at Myositis.org. This is a disease that has too little funding as it is a rare and evasive disease. More needs to be accomplished.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.