Angush A. Wade

The Rev. Angush Alexander Wade, 90, of the Eastwood community, West End, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Tara Plantation Assisted Living, in Carthage.
After retiring from the U.S. Army, Rev. Wade served as the pastor of Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky., for over 30 years. He was also a postal service retiree.
A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines; masks and social distancing are required.
A private graveside service will be held Sunday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m., at St. Matthews Chapel FWB Church Cemetery, Eastwood community, West End; masks and social distancing are required.
Survivors include a sister, Ethel Mae Graham; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
