Dr. Angelia Moore Flanagan was born in Fort Hood, Texas, to Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Lee Moore. The youngest of four children, Dr. Flanagan’s family moved around the globe as necessitated by her father’s Army career. Losing her mother, Mary Louise Moore, at an early age, the family relocated to Southern Pines. It was there that she was immensely loved and treasured by her maternal grandmother, Minnie Quick.
Inspired by the Drum Corp International competitions on television, Angelia worked her way onto the Pinecrest High School Band. A Tar Heel bred, Angelia later took to the field as a member of the UNC Tar Heels Marching Band, traveling around the ACC in support of the white and the blue. Dr. Flanagan is a faithful soror of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. The Stormy Weather Line of Kappa Omicron (Spring ’87) became lifelong friends, whom she cherished. Angelia was also blessed by the love of her Foxy4 posse, forged in the flames of their freshman year.
Dr. Flanagan spent the next decade at UNC Chapel Hill, graduating with a B.S. in public health and nutrition, a medical degree and residency training in family practice medicine. She also served as an assistant clinical professor in the Department of Family Practice. Dr. Flanagan practiced in Virginia, Illinois and Alaska, always returning home to North Carolina to reunite with the patients who she knew so well.
Her 35mm camera in hand, Angelia explored life outside of the U.S. with trips to Canada, England, Belgium and The Netherlands. Angelia’s artistic talents also included jewelry making, painting and drawing with vibrant colors. She had a particular penchant for the color red. Angelia lifted her voice and sang every Sunday with the St. Ambrose Episcopal Church Choir, happily stepping in to assist with the S.A. Children’s Choir.
Angelia’s pride and joy was her son, Everett Vanbasten. Everett went with Dr. Flanagan to work, walking around in his stroller while she visited with her patients. She videotaped every soccer game from the sidelines, shouting words of encouragement. Everett was her movie date, her travel companion, her heart and soul.
Dr. Flanagan was preceded in death by her parents and grandmother.
She leaves behind her son, Everett Flanagan and Everett’s father, Hugh Flanagan; siblings, Mercedes Perez (Edwin), Aubrey Moore (Donna), and Andre Moore (Anna); nieces, Renee Moore and Janeen Moore; nephews, Jarrid Jones, Essan Flanagan, Damani Hutchinson, Aren Flanagan and Tony Flanagan; great-nieces, Malia Middleton and Jamia Butler; and beloved cousin, Lisa Thomas. Dr. Flanagan will be missed by her extended family, especially Thelma Flanagan, Anthony, Tiffany, Paul, Yeshimabet and Stephanie), her St. Ambrosian family, countless friends and thousands of patients. Members of the Foxy4 and the Stormy Weather Line hold special memories of Angelia in their hearts, as do devoted friends Reuben and Pamela Schooler and Ronald and Michelle Futrell.
In honor of Dr. Angelia Flanagan, the family requests that blood donations be made to the American Red Cross.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the St. Ambrose Raleigh Children's Choir or the Autism Society of N.C.
A private family ceremony will be held.