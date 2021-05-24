Eunice Angelene “Angie” Woodruff Wright passed away peacefully at Hospice in Pinehurst Feb. 19, 2021, with family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 4, at St. Paul’s Episcopal, 101 W. Gale St., Edenton. Angie was born Aug. 17, 1927, in Booneville, to W. Winfield “Winnie” and Harriet “Hallie” E.Shore Woodruff. She married Dr. David O. Wright, of Onawa, Iowa, on Sept. 23, 1957, at St. Paul’s Episcopal, in Winston-Salem. They were members for over 50 years at St. Paul’s Episcopal in Edenton, where they raised three children. The Wrights had lived at Penick Village since 2016.
Angie was the youngest of 17 children in the Woodruff family.She was the only child to finish a Bachelor’s of Science degree at WFU in 1950. A lady ahead of her time, she was a medical laboratory technician, cross-matching blood types at Bowman Gray Hospital. After marriage, she continued her career and was a mother. Angie traveled to England for three years, where her husband served in the U.S. Air Force. She embraced the community near Ipswitch. Returning to the U.S., they made their home in a small town on the water. Angie loved helping others: diagnosing in the lab or delivering homemade delights.
Angie had a persevering faith aging gracefully to 93. Her motto was “I’ll be all right,” even during COVID lockdowns. She volunteered at Sunday School, Altar Guild and choir. She engaged all her children to sing and one to play the organ. She treasured chats, meals and hugs. Birthdays and holidays were precious to all, especially Sam Dixon and Martin Huff, with their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, David Wright.
She is survived by two daughters, Dorothy Katherine Bankhead, a pharmacist, of Plano, Texas, (Marty), and Ruth Emma Holm, an RN in pulmonary rehabilitation, of Pinehurst (Jeff); son, Drew Wright, NMLS at Citizens Bank, in Southern Shores (Lisa); and grandchildren, Diane Bankhead, Michael Bankhead, Angela Scanlon, Winn Wright, Ian Wright and Alex Wright.
Memorials may be made to Wake Forest Health Sciences, Woodruff-Wright M.D. Scholarship, Philanthropy and Alumni Office, P.O. Box 71021,Winston-Salem, NC 27157.
Services are with Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines.