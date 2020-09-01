Angela M. Burgess, 47 of Sanford, formerly of Moore County, passed peacefully Sunday, Aug.30, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Angela was born Feb. 26, 1973, in Moore County. She was the daughter of Mary Lou Poe Barber and stepfather, Fred, of Aberdeen. She was the loving mother of Cody Thompson, wife, Miranda, Lindsey Seawell, boyfriend, Joseph Burton, and Hugh Seawell. Angela was the caring sister of Jennifer Riddle, Guy McGraw, wife, Vanessa, and Nathan McGraw. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Clara Thompson and boyfriend, Vadi McMillan. Angela leaves behind many good friends, all of whom she cared for so deeply, and her special four-legged friend, Whiskey.
Angela went through the Robbins schools and attended Pinecrest High School, graduating in 1991. She held many jobs over the years, but the one she was most proud of was as a mother. Angela was a kind and generous soul who was adored by so many. She never met a stranger, just a friend she hadn’t met yet and would give her last dollar for anyone in need. Angela was loved by so many; she will be greatly missed.
For those wishing to pay their respects, you may come by Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines Wed. Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to p.m. Members of the family will be at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held at the Pine Rest Cemetery, Plank Road, Robbins, Thursday Sept 3, at 10 a.m.
