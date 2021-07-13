Angela Jenean Sweat Martatos Jul 13, 2021 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angela Jenean Sweat Martatos, 52, of Carthage, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House. Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, Vass. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed, Jul 14, 2021 Calendar Jul 14 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Wed, Jul 14, 2021 Jul 14 Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations Wed, Jul 14, 2021 Jul 14 New Works by Elissa Farrow Savos Wed, Jul 14, 2021 Jul 15 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Thu, Jul 15, 2021 Jul 15 Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations Thu, Jul 15, 2021