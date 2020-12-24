Angel Renee Hare, 47, of Robbins passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Bascom Chapel UMC, where she was a member, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, with the Rev. Vick Hill and the Rev. Rebecca Chapman presiding.
Angel was born April 3, 1973, in Randolph County to Joy Marvin Hare and Brenda Hunsucker Hare. She worked with her family in poultry farming. She enjoyed gardening and loved animals, especially her dogs and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Jake Richard Groce, of Hamptonville; brothers, Michael Hare (Carol), Gabriel Hare (Tina) and Joel Hare (Mishele), all of Robbins; four nephews; one niece; and a host of family and friends.
Condolences may be offered online at www.joycebradychapel.com.
Joyce-Brady Chapel of Bennett is honored to serve the Hare family.