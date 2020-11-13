Andrew Martin, 33, of Jackson Springs, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Duke University Hospital.
Born Sept. 18, 1987, in Raleigh, to Steven and Nancy Martin, Andrew graduated from Pinecrest High School. Family was most important to Andrew and he loved any occasion for family to gather. He also had a love for fantasy sports.
Andrew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roger E. Martin, and James and Margie Slate.
He is survived by his parents, Steven and Nancy Martin; two brothers, Kevin Martin, of the home, and Jonathan Martin (Dale) of Cary; grandmother, Frances Martin; two nieces, Taylor and Dylan Martin; and one nephew, Elijah Martin; as well as numerous treasured aunts, uncles, and cousins, including Gloria, Jim and Tyler Slate.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Memorial donations in Andrew’s name may be made to Eagle Springs Baptist Church Youth Fund or Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy at parentprojectmd.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.