Andrew Michael Dunbar, 43, of Pinebluff, passed Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, followed by a service at 2 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. Burial will follow in Pinebluff Cemetery.
Mr. Dunbar was born April 4, 1978, in Winston-Salem, a son of John and Marie Cummings. He was a loving father and husband, who loved fishing, playing poke, and driving the 2017 Black Dodge Challenger that his wife gave to him as a present. He was a wonderful father and brother who loved his children and sisters very much. He was fun to be around and lived every day in the moment.
He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Rachel S. Dunbar; his three children, Robbie, Toby and Emily Dunbar, of the home; his mother and father, John and Marie Cummings, of Carthage; two sisters, Lisa Sult and husband, Austin, of Rock Hill, S.C., and Jessica Shepley, of Pinebluff; grandmother, Imelda Dunbar, of Carthage; two brothers-in-law, Jason Schulz, of Los Angeles, and Jonathon Sexton and wife, Jessica, of Asheville; a sister-in-law, Camille Schulz, of Los Angeles; nieces and nephews, Jade Sult, Jace Shepley, Cody Shepley and Nathan Schulz. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
Mr. Dunbar was preceded in death by a son, Jacob John Dunbar; and his grandfather, Robert C. Dunbar Jr.
