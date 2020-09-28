Andrew J. Waite III

Andrew Jackson Waite III., 96, of Southern Pines, and formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
He was born on March 10, 1924, in West Palm Beach, Fla., the son of the late Daniel Webster and Lindsay Ellen Bates Waite.
Until recent years, Andy was an active member of Paw Taws Square Dance Club, Rebel Rounders Round Dance Club, and Harvest Club of Barboursville, W.Va. He worked as a commercial electrician for Pritchard Electric for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife his first wife of 50 years, Martha Belle Boyles Waite, and his second wife, Ruby Grizzell Waite.
He is survived by a brother, Richard Waite, of Meriden, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at Cross Roads Cemetery, in Phillipi, W.Va.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines, and Wright Funeral Home of Phillipi, W.Va.