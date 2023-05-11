Andrew Horan May 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew Horan, 76, of Pinehurst, departed this life on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., May 10, 2023 Calendar May 11 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Thu, May 11, 2023 May 11 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Thu, May 11, 2023 May 11 Military Spouse Small Business Workshop Thu, May 11, 2023 May 12 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Fri, May 12, 2023 May 12 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Fri, May 12, 2023