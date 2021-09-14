Amy C. Hemmens

Amy Catherine Hemmens, 61, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Born Nov. 27, 1959, in Pinehurst, to the late Henry James Hemmens and Janice Perry Campbell, Amy was a graduate of Hoke County High School and continued her studies at Sandhills Community College. She later obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. Andrews University. She worked many years in hospitality, which is where she fostered here love of people and entertaining. She enjoyed music, dance, gardening and particularly, the company of others.
In addition to her parents, Amy was preceded in death by one sister, Ann Hemmens Prescott.
She is survived by two brothers, John Campbell and Henry James Hemmens II; nieces, Allison Dew Reid, Heather Hemmens and Natalie Hemmens; nephews, James Kenneth Dew Jr., Nathan Hemmens, and Jason Hemmens; and other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines at 2 p.m. A livestream of Amy’s service can be found on Boles’ website at the service time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
