Alyce C. Thompson

Alyce Gladys Caldwell Thompson, 94, of Taylortown, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice, in Pinehurst.

Graveside services are at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Academy Heights Cemetery, Taylortown. Viewing is Thursday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon  at Bostic-Kendrick Funeral Home, Southern Pines.

Surviving are son, James Lattimore Thompson, of Taylortown; and daughter, Ann Vermel Hargrove, of Southern Pines; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Bostic-Kendrick Funeral Home is assisting the family.

