Alvin P. “Bun” Perkinson, of Pinehurst, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, after a brief illness.
He left behind a life of service to his family, his friends, nonprofits, and a long list of colleges and universities.
A 1953 graduate of McCallie School and a 1957 graduate of Davidson College, Mr. Perkinson’s roots run deep in the South. After a multi-year career in real estate development in the 1960s in Charlotte, Mr. Perkinson moved into fundraising, taking leadership positions at Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College) and Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., before becoming president of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian College in Laurinburg. He served the college for 13 years, overcoming considerable challenges and leading the school to prominence regionally and nationally. Even after leaving the school in 1987, Mr. Perkinson maintained a deep love of St. Andrew’s, a profound appreciation for his time there, and a keen interest in the future of the college. He drew on those experiences during his subsequent 30-plus year career consulting and serving nonprofits, colleges, universities, and businesses across the country that included Saint Joseph’s College (Maine), Emory and Henry College (Va.), Ferrum College (Va.), Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, and the Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives.
Mr. Perkinson is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ellen Forester Perkinson; his four sons, Al, Ken, John and David, and their wives; his 11 grandchildren, Page, Dylan, Reid, Althea, Esme, Josh, Zack, Michael, Christopher, Jacob and Austin; and his two great-grandchildren, Ava and Luke. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Gann, of Huntsville, Ala., and his sister-in-law, Barbara Forester, of Charlotte.
A memorial service will be held at Brownson Memorial Church in Southern Pines, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. Only family will attend, but livestreaming will be available.
