Alva J. Pratt

Alva Jean Pratt, 87, former resident of the Coventry in Southern Pines, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Jean is survived by her husband of 70 years, Howard Marsette Pratt; sister, Mildred Eller Byrd, of Columbus, Ga.; son, Michael Pratt (Windy), of Southern Pines, and daughters, Debbie Pratt Barton (Mike), of St Louis, Mo., and Connie Pratt Smith, of Dallas, Ga. Additionally she will be remembered fondly by her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held for Jean Sunday, June 27. Her ashes will be interred at a later date in Columbus, Ga.