Alston Lee Reed, 99, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home in Seven Lakes.
A celebration of life will be held in July. Details will be announced later.
He was born July 29, 1921, in Fellowsville, W.Va., to Archie Lee Reed and Madge Marie Morrow Reed. Alston received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from West Virginia University (WVU). He was a lieutenant j.g. in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war, he returned to teach at WVU as assistant professor. He was a fan of the WVU football and basketball teams for his whole life. Alston moved to Chicago and worked for Allen and Garcia Consulting and Construction Company for 30 years, ending his career as executive vice president.
For 20 years he was a member of the Kiwanis. He enjoyed doing woodworking projects with kindergarteners. He was a member of Gulf Presbyterian Church. Alston led an active life enjoying fishing, hunting, golfing, sailing and painting. He was an avid chess player.
Alston was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Beatrice Clemmer; his brother, Wallace Reed; and his sisters, Virginia Lively and Geraldine Wolverton.
Alston is survived by his wife of 16 years, Lisa Gunderson Reed; brother, Neil Reed (Jan); daughter, Carol Fisher (Edwin); grandsons, Mark Fisher (Elizabeth) and Adam Fisher (Corrine); stepsons, Jacob Schlumpf (Samantha) and Lucas Schlumpf; granddaughter, Adalynn Schlumpf; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 27376.
