On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, Alma Ann Loomis Hoyle, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully at age 97 at FirstHealth Hospice, in Pinehurst.
Born on Dec. 6, 1923, in Roselle Park, N.J., to the late Ann Loomis Meyers and Albert Liabastre, she was preceded in death by her husband, John McKinley Hoyle; and her sister, Valerie Loomis Cadden.
When Alma’s children were young, it was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. But even by the standards of the era, Alma was an exceptional mother. She volunteered in the schools that her children attended. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help her friends.
When her children were all in school, Alma had a long career as the school secretary of Colgate Elementary School with Baltimore County Public Schools, Md. She was a beautiful artist enjoying painting in her younger years and later turning her talents to sewing and creating quilts, making Halloween costumes for her grandchildren, and beautiful holiday crafts. She loved playing cards and games.
Alma is survived by three daughters, all of whom live in North Carolina, Valarie Zeithaml Steenkamp, of Chapel Hill, Wendy Johnelle Rode, of Southern Pines, and Laura Hoyle Ridzon and her husband, Gerard Ridzon, of Pinehurst; four grandchildren, Brian Joseph Zeithaml and his wife, Gaythri Zeithaml, of Camas Wash., Joseph McKinley Rode, of Baltimore; Allison Anne Bringardner and her husband, Andy Bringardner, of Naples, Fla., and Jonathan Andrew Ridzon and his wife, Sarah Ridzon, of Hampton Falls, N.H., and nine great-grandchildren, Jaiman Nair, Milan Nair and Lela Nair Zeithaml; Ray McKinley Rode; Myles Andrew, Regan Anne and Colin Joseph Bringardner; and Luke Aslan and Penelope Rae Ridzon.
