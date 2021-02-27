On Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, Allison S. Chatham, beloved wife of Richard G. Chatham Jr., passed away at the age of 61, in her home in West End, surrounded by loving family.
She is survived by her husband; their two children Ross Chatham and Kristin Floyd; son-in-law Craig Floyd; and two granddaughters, Callie and Kinsley.
Allison was born March 19, 1959, in Savannah, Ga., and grew up in Orlando, Fla. She attended Furman University, where she met her husband of 39 years. Allison and Richard spent the early years of their marriage in Burlington, then moved to Southern Pines, where they raised their two children.
Allison had a passion and talent for painting. Her eclectic artwork was admired not only by friends and family but by the entire community. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and smile and generous hugs.
Allison is also survived by her parents, Joseph and Joan Stine, of Orlando, Fla.; her five siblings, Jeff, Darby, Katie Blythe, Megan and Jennifer; a gaggle of nieces, nephews and cousins; and her mother-in-law, Edith Womble Chatham.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Mira Foundation USA Inc., 77 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst NC 28374, a nonprofit that provides guide dogs to blind American children.