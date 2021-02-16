Allie Garnett “Al” Edwards III, 76, of Southern Pines, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Born Feb. 1, 1945, at his home in Vass, to the late Allie Gibson and Margaret Edwards, he was a graduate of Vass Lakeview High School. After high school he received his two-year degree from Wingate University and a bachelor’s degree from Methodist College in Fayetteville. He worked for over 33 years with the State of North Carolina as a bank examiner. He enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR and getting together with friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Edwards; and one nephew.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judith Lane Edwards; one son, Adam Garnett Edwards; sister, Ann Jessup and her husband, Tommie; sister-in-law, Barbara Edwards; one niece; three nephews; and many cousins.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or Senior Enrichment Center, Att. Yarona Thomas, P.O. Box 487, Carthage, NC 28327.
